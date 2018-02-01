From his 15 years as a staffman with the Daily Express, to his long association with The Sunday Times, and freelancing for top newspapers and magazines, Philip has covered assignments all over the world, and is able to pass on a wealth of truly invaluable and practical technique and knowledge. He will show you how to see and take photographs with dramatic impact and strong visual appeal. Working alongside him, you will learn how to convert your visual ideas and projects into truly outstanding pictures.

You’ll discover simple solutions to many complex technical questions about camera technique and composition, and you will gain a whole new understanding of light – its direction, quality and colour.

All this is done in an easy, relaxed and masterly way with an expert who has made his living from his camera for a very long time.

Who knows? You may even be able to sell your pictures and go freelance – several of Philip’s students have done exactly that.

Find out more about Philip Dunn’s work